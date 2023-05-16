Grand Blanc varsity coach transferring to Detroit Catholic Central

After only one year as the head coach of the Grand Blanc varsity basketball team, Tory Jackson is taking a new opportunity.
By Austin Szumowicz and Hannah Mose
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
This week, it was announced that the Buena Vista alumnus will be the new head coach for Detroit Catholic Central High School.

This week, it was announced that the Buena Vista alumnus will be the new head coach for Detroit Catholic Central High School.

This past season with the Grand Blanc Bobcats, Jackson led Grand Blanc to their third straight trip to the Breslin Center. He was named Saginaw Valley League Coach of the Year and broke the school record for most wins in a season.

Jackson said that before the Catholic Central offer, he wasn’t planning on leaving Grand Blanc, but both sides couldn’t come to an agreement.

“I wasn’t looking to leave at all, but what I was facing over a Grand Blanc as far as the cost of living and everything and the lack of pay, it just didn’t match. I was promised something, and it didn’t happen. I had the support, I had everything. I loved the teacher support. I loved the student support. I had all of that in that situation, but things just didn’t match, you know what I’m saying?” he said.

Jackson said his one year with Grand Blanc felt like three or four with how much fun he had with the Bobcats. However, he said he felt it was God’s timing with this opportunity, adding he and Catholic Central couldn’t be more of a perfect fit.

“They’re family, they give back, they do a lot. So, I’m all about this move, man, I’m excited. It’s like a mini-Notre Dame, man, they’ve got the Shamrock and everything so it’s like a mini-Notre Dame and I’m excited, man,” Jackson said. “The outpouring of love that I’ve received from, not only the love and support from Grand Blanc, but the love and support from DCC has been insane.”

