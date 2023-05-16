LeAnn Rimes coming to mid-Michigan

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – LeAnn Rimes, an international, multi-platinum selling acclaimed singer/songwriter, is coming to the Flint Institute of Music Capitol Theatre to perform in October.

The country music superstar is set to perform at the Capitol Theatre on Friday, Oct. 27 at 8 p.m. for her “the story... so far” tour.

Rimes has won a myriad of awards for her music and songwriting over the course of her career. Most recently in 2022, Rimes was presented with the prestigious ASCAP Golden Note Award, an award presented to genre-spanning songwriters, composers, and artists who have achieved extraordinary career milestones.

Out of the 63 singles she has released throughout her expansive career, Rimes’ ballad “How Do I Live” holds the record as Billboard’s Hot 100 all-time number one hit by a female artist and currently ranks number six on Billboard’s “Greatest of All Time: Hot 100 Songs” list.

In 2022, the world-renowned singer had a big year including the release of her 19th album “god’s work” which features a roster of accomplished artists including Ziggy Marley, Mickey Guyton, and more. She was listed as number nine on Variety’s “The Best Albums of 2022.”

Genesee County residents will receive 30 percent off tickets. The discount will be applied at checkout.

