Model train layout to be on display at Bavarian Festival

Little Trains in Little Bavaria
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WNEM) - This year’s Bavarian Festival in Frankenmuth will have a look at the old country.

The Great Lakes Chapter of European Train Enthusiasts will be showing off their H0 gauge model train layout.

On Friday, June 9 through Sunday, June 11, the layout will be at Fischer Hall. The layout will be open to the public from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and will close at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free on all days.

The 200-square-foot layout features trains and scenery ranging from traditional half-timbered houses and windmills to steam locomotives and bullet trains.

A toy wooden area for kids to play with is also a part of the exhibit.

The H0 gauge layout features many scenes that you would typically see on a train ride in Europe. The layout features a Biegarten, a festival with rides, a castle, and more.

