The Railyard expected to bring prosperity to Fenton

FENTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A new dining and entertainment venue is expected to bring a lot of people to downtown Fenton.

With parking at a premium in the downtown area, city officials say there are plenty of options.

“I think it’s going to be very prosperous for the people and the community,” said Fenton Mayor Sue Osborn.

The new dining and entertainment venue coming to the city called The Railyard will occupy the space of the historic former beanery and home of Red Fox Outfitters.

“It’s going to be a lot of different venues all withinside of it. It’s going to be like, they’re not food trucks, but they’re permanent structures where people can rent them out and actually sell food. Kind of like a mini brick-and-mortar restaurant,” Osborn said.

Once transformed, the iconic red building that sits just south of the Fenton Hotel on Leroy Street will also have an arcade, an indoor bar with a self-service tap, and many recreational games.

The Railyard will be family-friendly, offering something for everyone to enjoy throughout the three-level building.

“It’s also going to extend, potential extender downtown area north, right next door or across the street from the hotel,” said Lynn Markland, the Fenton city manager.

However, parking is already a problem for Fenton residents, and many are wondering if this will add an additional strain.

“There’s a city lot right adjacent to that restaurant that has about 72 spaces in it and most of them are not used right now. And part of the good thing about restaurants is that those parking spaces get used more than once during the evening. So, I think they’ll be adequate parking for that area,” Markland said.

“We have the trolley here in town now in the summertime. So, they can park somewhere, get on the trolley and ride downtown too,” Osborn said.

Renovations and construction will begin this summer. The interior is expected to be ready this winter and the exterior is expected to be ready next spring.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.