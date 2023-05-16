Saginaw Co. power outage impacts thousands

Saginaw County power outage.
Saginaw County power outage.(Consumers Energy)
By Emily Brown
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Thousands of residents in Saginaw County are without power, according to Consumers Energy.

The outage was reported at 4:26 p.m. on Tuesday, May 16. Consumers Energy said some residents can expect power to return at about 9:45 p.m. tonight. Other areas are estimated to have their power back on tomorrow, May 17.

Consumers Energy said about 8,500 people have been affected by this outage.

The cause of the outage is not known at this time.

In a statement to TV5, Consumers Energy spokesperson Josh Paciorek said, “Our crews were en route as of 4:45 to determine the cause and work on repairs. They will be working as quickly as possible to restore power to impacted customers.”

