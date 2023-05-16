Saginaw foundation gives nearly $900K in scholarships

2023 Saginaw Foundation scholarship ceremony.
2023 Saginaw Foundation scholarship ceremony.(Saginaw Foundation)
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 8:53 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Community Foundation presented 649 scholarships to students, totaling $878,550.

On May 15, the Saginaw Community Foundation presented scholarships to 389 high school students, college and nontraditional students. The foundation has awarded more than $9.9 million since 1987, to help students achieve their educational goals.

“The purpose of the annual Excellence in Education event is to recognize, award, and inspire students who have earned scholarships from the Saginaw Community Foundation,” said Chamika Ford, program officer at the foundation. “We also honor the donors who have established scholarship funds at the foundation.”

The foundation administers 248 scholarship funds that have been established by its donors.

“Education is vital to the growth and future of every community. Scholarships can help people in our region obtain a degree, certificate, or other training that will help further their aspirations and goals,” said Reneé Johnston, president and CEO of the foundation.

The Saginaw Community Foundation will begin accepting scholarship applications for 2024 on Nov. 1.

For more information click here.

Read Next:
Bay City to eliminate some street parking for bike lanes
In a unanimous vote, the Bay City Commission approved a proposal to create Bay City's first...
Police: Teen considered armed, dangerous arrested
This intelligence-driven operation resulted in 358 searches, 175 arrests, 98 firearms were...
Teen driver, passenger seriously injured in crash
Car Crash
Works of art at mid-Michigan park vandalized
Some artwork at Bay City's Vets Park was damaged with green spray paint.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Teen considered armed, dangerous arrested
Christopher Bibbs Jr.,
Officials search for prisoner incorrectly released from jail
Robert Lee Rogers Jr.
Body of missing Bridgeport Twp man located
Car Crash
Teen driver, passenger seriously injured in crash
An Alabama couple recently welcomed two sets of identical twins to their family.
‘It’s the Lord’: Woman gives birth to 2 sets of identical twins

Latest News

Little Trains in Little Bavaria
Model train layout to be on display at Bavarian Festival
Flint Museum Programs
Flint Children's Museum
Here are the top stories we're following today.
TV5 News Update: Tuesday Morning, May 16th
In a unanimous vote, the Bay City Commission approved a proposal to create Bay City’s first...
Bay City to eliminate some street parking for bike lanes