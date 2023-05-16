Saginaw foundation gives nearly $900K in scholarships

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Community Foundation presented 649 scholarships to students, totaling $878,550.

On May 15, the Saginaw Community Foundation presented scholarships to 389 high school students, college and nontraditional students. The foundation has awarded more than $9.9 million since 1987, to help students achieve their educational goals.

“The purpose of the annual Excellence in Education event is to recognize, award, and inspire students who have earned scholarships from the Saginaw Community Foundation,” said Chamika Ford, program officer at the foundation. “We also honor the donors who have established scholarship funds at the foundation.”

The foundation administers 248 scholarship funds that have been established by its donors.

“Education is vital to the growth and future of every community. Scholarships can help people in our region obtain a degree, certificate, or other training that will help further their aspirations and goals,” said Reneé Johnston, president and CEO of the foundation.

The Saginaw Community Foundation will begin accepting scholarship applications for 2024 on Nov. 1.

For more information click here.

