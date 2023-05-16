Tourism agencies create custom geocaching tour

(O R B GeoTour)
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
OGEMAW AND ROSCOMMON COUNTIES, Mich. (WNEM) – Two northern Michigan tourism agencies are partnering up to create a custom tour showing off areas in Ogemaw and Roscommon counties.

The West Branch Visitors Bureau and Houghton Lake Area Tourism Bureau are collaborating to create a geocaching tour.

Geocaching is a treasure hunt that uses GPS signals to help you find hidden items. Cachers have the option to leave or take an item when they find it, when they do find an item there is a virtual log for them to sign.

Thirty caches will be set up between the two counties, the caches are uniquely designed by Bureau personnel, other geocachers, and local students.

“The tour it will create great memories while highlighting Ogemaw County’s main attractions,” said Heather Neuhaus, WBVB Executive Director. “The boxes the students decorated are so creative!”

Participants will need to register at geocaching.com, where they will download a passport to keep track of caches and code words. If you find at least 28 of the caches, there is a survey to fill out so you will receive a collectible geocoin.

“I’m so excited to be able to showcase some of Roscommon County’s best locations,” said Theresa Ekdom, HLATB administrative assistant. “You will love all there is to see and do in the heart of northern Michigan.”

The tour will launch May, 20 from 9:30 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at The West Branch Chamber of Commerce. The event will include breakfast and geocaching 101.

On May 21 from 2 to 4 p.m. geocachers that completed the tour can collect their geocoin at the event.

For more information, go to either VisitHoughtonLake.com or VisitWestBranch.com

