Tuesday afternoon temperatures fall quickly, then Frost Advisories for some tonight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Monday was a gorgeous day with tons of sun, a light wind, and warm temperatures! Today will be warm again, but the afternoon turns a little more busy as a strong cold front moves through. It will not allow the warm temperatures to hold on all afternoon, but is not expected to bring rain outside of a stray sprinkle.

Behind this cold front, temperatures turn cooler with 30s on tap for many tonight. This had led to another round of Frost Advisories for Tuesday night, but only for our northern row of counties. If you’ve been getting your garden started, take a few moments to cover anything up tonight!

Today

As you head out to the bus stops this morning, skies are mostly clear with temperatures largely varied across the region (40s south to 50s north). Temperatures will warm up quickly towards noon, around 73 to 74 degrees. Highs will be achieved around 3 PM, just before the arrival of the cold front from the north. At this time, some locations will reach up to around 79 to 80 degrees.

Tuesday will see high temperatures right around 3 PM. (WNEM)

Right after the cold front, temperatures will quickly fall as much as 15 to 20 degrees. We’ll eventually hold temperatures in the lower 60s, even some upper 50s, for the remainder of the daylight hours. Along this cold front, the wind turns northeasterly with speeds gusting as high as 30 mph. Sustained winds will be from 10 to 20 mph.

Temperatures fall as much as 15 to 20 degrees in the immediate wake of the cold front. (WNEM)

Skies will be mostly sunny with the high clouds to the south most of the day, then just a slight uptick in cloud coverage along the cold front. Although a stray sprinkle is possible, the chances of seeing that are less than 10%. The front will mostly just lead to a partly cloudy sky.

Tonight

Clear skies take over for the overnight hours with the wind slowing back down pretty quickly! Speeds will be from 5 to 10 mph from the north. Lows will settle to around 39 degrees, but could be closer to 35 degrees in our northern counties where the Frost Advisories are. The counties included in the advisory are Roscommon, Ogemaw, Iosco, and Alcona Counties.

Tuesday night will fall into the 30s for many. (WNEM)

Wednesday

The weather will be much quieter on Wednesday, just cooler with the new resident airmass. Highs will only reach up to 58 degrees, but with high pressure, full sunshine is expected. The wind will be east northeasterly at 5 to 10 mph. Average high temperatures right now are around 68 to 69 degrees, so Wednesday will be a below-average day by about 10 degrees.

Wednesday will be cooler after Tuesday's cold front. (WNEM)

Wednesday night brings more frost potential to more residents in Mid-Michigan. Lows are expected to fall to around 36 degrees with a light wind and clear skies. Stay on the lookout on our Weather Alerts page for Frost Advisories here too!

Wednesday night will fall into the middle 30s for all of Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Lows stay warm the rest of the week after Wednesday night though, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

