WNEM wins 3 Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

WNEM has won three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.
By Brianna Owczarzak
Published: May. 16, 2023 at 1:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - WNEM has won three Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards.

The Regional Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) announced the winners for region 7, which includes Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and Ohio, on Tuesday, May 16.

“Among the most prestigious in news, the Edward R. Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the public,” according to the RTDNA.

WNEM won awards in the Excellence in Video, News Documentary, and News Series categories for small television markets in region 7 for the following stories:

The winners advance to the National Murrow Awards competition. The national winners will be announced in August.

