CMU Health opens new women, children’s center in Saginaw

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - CMU Health is opening a new comprehensive care facility for women and children in the Great Lakes Bay region.

The center is located at 1000 Houghton Avenue in Saginaw, one block from the CMU College of Medicine’s Education building.

The mid-Michigan school said the newly renovated space has themed wall-coverings from children and adults, featuring local artwork.

The Center offers the following comprehensive services:

Comfortable, private exam rooms.

An advanced healthcare team made up of Faculty from the CMU College of Medicine and resident physicians specializing in OB/GYN and pediatrics.

Lactation/Breast Feeding Support.

Pediatric Asthma and Complex Care Clinics.

Immediate access to Covenant Healthcare emergency services, diagnostic tests, and inpatient care.

CenteringPregnancy and CenteringParenting programs providing group-based education and patient care with proven improved outcomes.

Specialists in rheumatology, endocrinology, and genetics.

“The CMU Health Women and Children’s Center will provide excellent patient care and at the same time help to address the physician shortage while also addressing the community’s most significant public health concerns. We are continuing to ‘improve health through education,’” said Samuel Shaheen, president and CEO of CMU Medical Education Partners.

The renovation came from donations from The Eddy Foundation ($1.5 million), the Wickes Foundation ($1.5 million), and the McNally and Anderson foundations. The school added donations by Covenant Healthcare and Ascension St. Mary’s also made the project possible.

