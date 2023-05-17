Crime Stoppers offering reward for answers on unsolved hit-and-run

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on an unsolved hit-and-run that killed a Flint man.

On May 13, 2018 about 1:30 a.m., Van Erving Jr. was killed while walking in a construction zone on Dupont Street near Dartmouth Street.

Any tips that lead to a felony arrest are eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500.

If you have any information, call 1-800-422-JAIL.

