Crime Stoppers offering reward for answers on unsolved hit-and-run

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on an unsolved hit-and-run that killed a...
Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on an unsolved hit-and-run that killed a Flint man.(Crime Stoppers)
By Anna Kathman
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Crime Stoppers is offering a reward for information on an unsolved hit-and-run that killed a Flint man.

On May 13, 2018 about 1:30 a.m., Van Erving Jr. was killed while walking in a construction zone on Dupont Street near Dartmouth Street.

Any tips that lead to a felony arrest are eligible for a cash reward up to $2,500.

If you have any information, call 1-800-422-JAIL.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

