Entire area under Frost Advisory, warmer but hazy Thursday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been a beautiful day when it comes to the sun, but that northeasterly breeze shows us who is in control with our temperatures every year at this time.

Some areas near Lake Huron haven’t gotten out of the 40s today and our inland locations have mostly done the 50s at best. The bright side, literally, is that we’ve avoided the wildfire smoke today, allowing us to enjoy the blue sky today, uninterrupted by any haze.

The entire area is under a Frost Advisory tonight. (WNEM)

Unfortunately, the combo of chilly temperatures today and clear skies tonight, will lead to an efficient cool down and Frost Advisories are in place for the entire TV5 viewing area. For more specific info, head to our Weather Alerts page!

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will remain mostly clear through this evening, allowing temperatures to fall very quickly tonight. We will spend this evening falling through the 40s and 50s, and eventually land in the 30s in most areas overnight. Considering how cold some areas are today, it doesn’t seem unreasonable to assume a few 20s are possible tonight.

Lows tonight will drop into the 30s for most. (WNEM)

If you have any sensitive vegetation, you will need to protect those plants tonight as best as you can or bring them inside. Frost Advisories will last through 7 AM on Thursday. After tonight, we should be okay for awhile when it comes to frost, possibly even done for the season.

Thursday

Skies will potentially be quite sunny on Thursday, but there’s a reason we said “potentially”. Just like Tuesday, there is a chance wildfire smoke could cause our sky to have more of a hazy or milky white/gray appearance rather than blue if this occurs.

Highs on Thursday should reach back into the 60s and 70s. (WNEM)

Other than the smoke, it should be a pleasant day overall with temperatures warming back up with highs reaching into the 60s and perhaps some 70s returning. Winds will start the day southeasterly, and turn more southerly through the day. Those winds should be around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

We should remain dry most of Thursday night, though showers may become possible toward daybreak Friday. Outside of that, just expect an increasing cloud trend with lows settling in the middle and upper 40s.

