Former Genesee Co. Clerk facing 10 criminal charges

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - Former Genesee County Clerk John Gleason will be charged with 10 counts of illegally contributing to legal defense funds.

The charges stem from incidents that happened from August 2022 to as recent as Jan. 25, 2023, according to court records.

Gleason was ordered to pay a $100 fine in November of 2022 for charges of witness bribing/intimidating/interfering and willful neglect of duty.

Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson will hold a press conference at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 17 to discuss the charges. A livestream of that press conference will be added to this article.

