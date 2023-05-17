Freighter stuck in Detroit River

DETROIT, Mich. (WNEM) - A 639-foot lake freighter is stuck in the Detroit River off Belle Isle, according to the United States Coast Guard Sector Detroit.

The Coast Guard said the Mark W. Barker ran soft aground around 8 a.m. Wednesday, May 17.

No one was injured, and no pollution or damage has been reported.

The ship is carrying a cargo of salt.

The river remains open to traffic.

The Coast Guard said it is working on a plan to refloat the vessel.

