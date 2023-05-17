The FRIENDS™ Experience coming to Great Lakes Crossing

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WNEM) - A can’t-miss event for FRIENDS™ fans is coming to the Great Lakes Crossing Outlets in June.

The FRIENDS™ Experience is coming to the outlet mall and attendees will be able to “step into the world” of the television show.

The event will showcase a wide variety of props and costumes from the show, along with an opportunity for photos inside Joey and Chandler’s apartment, Monica and Rachel’s kitchen, and Central Perk.

Attendees will also be able to shop at The FRIENDS™ Experience Store where exclusive merchandise is sold, such as Central Perk mugs, apparel, and Hugsy the penguin. Customers can shop online now.

The Great Lakes Crossing Outlets also offers event planning in The FRIENDS™ Experience space, where customers can host an event exclusive to their party. To speak with the team, reach out via email.

The FRIENDS™ Experience will be open to the public on June 30 through Sept. 24 at the Great Lakes Crossing Outlets located at 4780 Baldwin Road in Auburn Hills. Ticket preorder sales start May 24 at 10 a.m.

To learn more about the event, visit its website.

