Hudsonville Ice Cream debuts 3 novelty bar flavors

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Michigan ice-cream maker Hudsonville Ice Cream is launching three new novelty ice cream bar products that you can find in a store near you.

The bars come in three different flavors, Salted Caramel, Strawberry Shortcake and Vanilla Milk Chocolate. The bars are available in four-packs ranging in price from $4.88 to $5.49.

“Our new ice cream bars are the result of listening to our devoted fans,” said Rob Heider, chief marketing officer at Hudsonville Ice Cream. “Our fan-favorite ice cream recipe made with real ingredients has remained largely unchanged since 1926, and we’re thrilled to bring that same great Hudsonville quality to ice cream bar lovers.”

The strawberry shortcake bar features rich strawberry ice cream with fluffy yellow cake pieces, dipped in smooth white chocolate coating.

The vanilla milk chocolate bar is dipped in a rich milk chocolate shell.

The salted caramel bar is ice cream with a swirl of salted caramel, dipped in milk chocolate coating.

To find the bars in a store near you, visit the ‘Scoop Locator.’

