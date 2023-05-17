Human remains found near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital

Human remains were found in a wooded area near McLaren Greater Lansing Hospital on May 17, 2023.(WILX)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 4:56 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Police confirmed human remains were discovered Wednesday afternoon near the new McLaren Hospital in Lansing.

Police said they received a call just before 2:30 p.m. regarding a suspicious situation, and when officers responded to the area, they found human remains in an undeveloped area near the intersection of Discovery Drive and Collins Road.

The identity of the person and how they died are currently unknown.

Further details were not revealed at the time. The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 10 as we learn more.

