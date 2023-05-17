Lt. Gov. Gilchrist tours Genesee Co. Medstar Ambulance facility

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist was in Genesee County on Tuesday to tour the Medstar Ambulance facility.

While Gilchrist was there, he discussed Michigan’s first responder training and grant program, which supports efforts of local governments to expand recruitment and improve training for first responders.

Gilchrist also watched EMT training.

“What it gave me exposure to is, it takes investment and infrastructure and support to be able to prepare you to deal with anything,” he said.

Gilchrist addressed the shortage of emergency medical professionals across the state, which some local cities are dealing with firsthand.

