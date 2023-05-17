Man arrested after stomping on sleeping man’s head

Imani Harris-Rutherford
Imani Harris-Rutherford(Genesee County Sheriff's Office)
By Hannah Mose
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) – Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said a man has been charged with a 10-year felony for stomping on a sleeping man’s head in a booking cell.

Swanson said on Saturday, May 13, 24-year-old Imani Harris-Rutherford was brought to the Genesee County Jail after he was arrested for unlawfully walking into an occupied apartment.

Swanson said he was placed in a booking cell with several other people and immediately attacked a 58-year-old man who was sleeping on the floor of the cell.

Video from the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office shows Harris-Rutherford enter the cell and immediately walk over to the sleeping man and stomp on his head several times, banging it into the concrete floor.

Swanson said jail staff responded within minutes. The victim was rendered virtually unconscious and immediately taken to Hurley Hospital. Swanson said he suffered concussions but is now back at the jail.

Harris-Rutherford was charged with a 10-year felony of assault with intent less than murder. He was arraigned on Tuesday, May 16.

Swanson said in American jails, nine out of 10 people who are brought in are suffering from addiction or co-addiction, and six out of 10 are suffering from some kind of mental health crisis.

He said when so many people who may have untreated mental illnesses are gathered in one place, things are unpredictable and can become violent very quickly.

However, Swanson said the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office will hold people accountable, even if they are already in jail.

Read next:
Mercury spill closes 2 post offices, 2 exposed seeking additional medical treatment
FILE - In this Aug. 18, 2020, photo, mail delivery vehicles are parked outside a post office in...
WATCH: Dancing mail carrier delivers smiles to Bay City neighborhood
A dancing mail carrier is delivering smiles to a neighborhood in Bay City.
Former Genesee Co. Clerk facing 10 criminal charges
Genesee County Clerk John Gleason
CMU Health opens new women, children’s center in Saginaw
A rendering for a new comprehensive care facility for women and children in the Great Lakes Bay...

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fallen tree in Saginaw County caused a major power outage.
Saginaw Co. power outage caused by fallen tree
Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) badge.
Alleged high-level drug trafficker arrested in Flint
Carisa Browne was in the drive-thru line when suddenly, some foul-smelling stuff fell from the...
Mystery ‘poop’ rains down on cars in drive-thru, family says
Nessel warns residents about imposter scams
Robert Lee Rogers Jr.
Body of missing Bridgeport Twp man located

Latest News

Mercury spill closes 2 post offices, 2 exposed seeking additional medical treatment
The case remains under investigation although no foul play is suspected at this time.
UPDATE: Additional skeletal remains found in Holmes Township
A dancing mail carrier is delivering smiles to a neighborhood in Bay City.
WATCH: Dancing mail carrier delivers smiles to Bay City neighborhood
WATCH: Dancing mail carrier delivers smiles to Bay City neighborhood