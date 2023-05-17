MDHHS seeking applicants to conduct Flint cancer study

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has issued a Request for Proposal (RFP) to oversee a feasibility assessment in response to community concerns in regard to cancer and environmental contamination in the city of Flint.

The feasibility assessment would include research into the matter, along with community engagement and communication activities in Flint.

The purpose of the program is to fund a recipient to do the following with involvement from the Flint community:

Design and implement an RFP that will fund a subgrantee to perform a feasibility assessment of an environmental epidemiology cancer study for Flint;

Oversee the completion of the feasibility assessment; and

Ensure community engagement and communication activities in Flint are conducted for all program activities.

Eligible applicants include universities, Federally Recognized Tribes, non-profit 501C3, and private organizations able to perform the necessary requirements of the RFP. A total of $500,000 over three years is available in this RFP and the MDHHS anticipates issuing one award.

Grant applications for the Community-Participatory Feasibility Assessment for Cancer Study, Flint-2024 (CFACS-2023) RFP must be submitted electronically through the Electronic Grants Administration & Management System (EGrAMS) program by Tuesday, June 27 at 3 p.m.

The first year of the program period begins October 1 and ends Sept. 30, 2024.

A pre-application conference will be held to provide information about the grant program and instruction on using the EGrAMS system. The pre-application conference will be held on Wednesday, May 24 at 9 a.m. and will last approximately 90 minutes.

For more information or to apply, visit the EGrAMS website.

