Much cooler, yet sunny, Wednesday; a chance of frost tonight

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Tuesday saw wildfire smoke aloft for much of the day creating hazy skies and yellow-orange shadows, but the passage of the cold front has helped to clear that smoke out! Today, we’ll see sunny skies but because of the new cooler airmass, we’ll see highs only in the 50s for most. It won’t be a bad day to be outside, you just might need a light jacket or sweatshirt through much of the day. Another cold night is ahead leading to another chance of Frost. Like this morning, check the Weather Alerts page later today to get the latest information on any Frost Advisories for this upcoming Wednesday night!

With conditions drying out, we’re also in much need of some rain. There are chances coming in for Friday, but we may not exactly see a soaking rain out of this. With the dry air in place, we’ll likely lose out to some of the initial rain as it evaporates and saturates the atmosphere first. Take a look below at the current rainfall deficits for Mid-Michigan.

Rainfall departures in Mid-Michigan as of May 17th. (WNEM)

Today

With high pressure settling in again, it’s a dry morning with clear skies. Bus stops are in great shape, just cooler in the upper 30s, we’ll eventually make our way back to the middle 50s this afternoon. We should check in around 56 degrees in the Tri-Cities, closer to 60 along US-127, while the Eastern Thumb and shoreline may stay in the 40s all day (brrrr!). Today’s wind will be northeasterly at 5 to 10 mph which is why we see that temperature split. Despite the cooler temperatures, it’ll be sunny all day so it’ll still be nice to be outside!

Wednesday will be cooler, especially closer to Lake Huron! (WNEM)

Tonight

We’ll stay with mostly clear skies tonight as only a few high clouds move in. Temperatures will still fall quite a bit with a low of 36 degrees. The wind will start to turn southeasterly, but maintain the 5 to 10 mph speed. Overall, the big concern tonight is frost, especially for more of the area (essentially all of Mid-Michigan), rather than it just being a chance for our northern counties.

Wednesday night should see more frost in Mid-Michigan. (WNEM)

Thursday

Mostly sunny skies are going to continue for Thursday with temperatures rebounding too. We’ll have a high of 70 degrees with a south southeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. With temperatures warming up and humidity staying low, we could see an elevated fire risk again. It is worth noting that humidity levels while low, will technically still be a little higher than Monday and Tuesday (closer to 25-30%, rather than 15-20% like earlier this week).

Thursday sees highs in the lower 70s. (WNEM)

Friday: Next Chance of Rain

Another cold front passes through on Friday bringing a chance of rain to our area, much-needed too! There won’t be a lot of moisture for this front to feed off of from the Southern US, so rainfall totals are expected to be on the lower side. Some of this rain could linger/re-flare on Saturday, but the majority of it expected to fall on Friday.

Although not a lot, we are expecting some rain to move through Friday! (WNEM)

Although we’re still a couple days out, we are seeing some alignment in rain totals. Stay tuned as these numbers could shift a little, but the expectation is that all of Mid-Michigan lands between 0.1″ and 0.25″. We’ll keep you updated on the rainfall potential for the end of the week!

Rainfall at the end of the week will land mostly between 0.1" and 0.25". (WNEM)

Temperatures stay mild overall into early next week, take a look in your full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

