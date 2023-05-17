Retired Birch Run police officer dies from cancer

Rob Neilson
Rob Neilson(WNEM)
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIRCH RUN, Mich. (WNEM) – A retired Birch Run police officer died after losing his fight to cancer.

The Birch Run Police Department announced the death of Rob Neilson on Facebook on Wednesday, May 17.

“He has been fighting for several years and always had a positive attitude,” the department’s post said. “Although Rob was no longer an active member of the department, he was still our brother.”

Neilson was known in the community for his community activism. He was also Village of Birch Run Police Officer of the Year in 2020.

“We love you Rob! Rest easy, we have the watch from here,” the department said in its Facebook post.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

