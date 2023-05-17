Rumors of alien invasion created to stop math test, superintendent says

An alien and UFO at area 51.
An alien and UFO at area 51.(Pixabay)
By Anna Kathman
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 9:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HEMLOCK, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of aliens invading Hemlock Public Schools spread on social media with eyewitnesses reporting extraterrestrial beings came from the skies in flying saucers and landed on a playground.

But before you go grab your tinfoil hat, the school district said the news spread on social media was a hoax.

The superintendent’s office said the rumor was started by a mischievous student who wanted to get out of taking a math test.

The administration said parents can be sure there is no cause for alarm, and the safety and well-being of students is a priority.

“We have thoroughly investigated the situation, and there is no evidence of any alien activity on our school grounds,” Superintendent Don Killingbeck said. “We take all rumors seriously, but we also urge our community to be cautious when spreading information that has not been verified.”

The student responsible for starting the rumor has been disciplined. The school district has taken steps to educate students on the importance of verifying information before sharing it.

The district added while the idea of an alien invasions seems like a far-fetched scenario, it’s essential to remember that false information can have real-world consequences.

Rumors of aliens haven’t been the only false information spreading across the district. The school district said people have been sharing there was a fire at the school, and there was another rumor a heated track would be added at Wallace Field. The district said the track is not a part of the bond projects, but they are looking into getting it resurfaced.

