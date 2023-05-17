Saginaw Children’s Zoo brings back ‘wild’ event in June

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - The Saginaw Children’s Zoo is bringing back Brew at the Zoo in June.

The adult-only fundraiser, presented by Wildfire Credit Union, will take place on Thursday, June 22 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Each ticket is $50 and comes with two drink tickets, your choice of food from local food trucks, and “all the fun.” Patrons will be able to stroll around the zoo while listening to live music, and visiting your favorite animal friends and gorgeous gardens.

“We are thrilled to bring back this ‘WILD’ event, we hope you will join us,” the zoo said.

To purchase tickets, visit the Saginaw Children’s Zoo website.

