US-10 ramp to I-75 closed in Bay Co.

There is a traffic alert.
By WNEM Digital
Published: May. 17, 2023 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BAY CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A traffic closure is causing delays to an already heavy construction area along the US-10 and I-75 interchange.

The Eastbound US-10 ramp to Southbound I-75 is closed for construction until the middle of June That is in addition to the single-lane closure on Westbound US-10, as well as the closure of the Southbound I-75 ramp to Westbound US-10.

RELATED: Construction to begin on westbound US-10

Drivers trying to go from Eastbound US-10 to Southbound I-75 can head east and turn right on S. Euclid Avenue in Bay City and then take Salzburg Avenue to Westside Saginaw Road.

