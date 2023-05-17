WATCH: Dancing mail carrier delivers smiles to Bay City neighborhood

BAY CITY, Mich. (WNEM) - A dancing mail carrier is delivering smiles to a neighborhood in Bay City.

Captured on a Ring video doorbell camera, the owner, Cindy, said the dancing started in March of 2023.

The USPS driver, Abe, took over Cindy’s route a year and a half ago. Cindy said Abe started dancing for the Ring the day the device made an announcement “You are being recorded”, which happens when someone approaches the door.

“He spontaneously danced for the camera and wished me a great day. He rarely misses a day that he will have a new dance and a greeting,” Cindy said. “He made my day with his dancing and greeting and beautiful smile.”

Cindy said the only time Abe didn’t dance for the camera was when it was raining, but he still took a second to stop and wish her a great day.

