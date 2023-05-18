Attorneys, victims seek accountability after 2020 flood

SANFORD, Mich. (WNEM) - Sanford residents stood together at a press event on Thursday, May 18, and spoke out against the state’s handling of the recovery following the 2020 flooding.

“Everyone sitting here has been affected by the flood. We are not whole,” said Carl Hamann, Village of Sanford councilman and flood victim.

May 19 marks three years after the flood caused by the Edenville and Sanford Dam failures. The dams gave way on May 19, 2020 and drowned several communities downstream.

Attorney Ven Johnson, while standing by his clients, called for the state to take responsibility as it continues to appeal a lawsuit over the dam failures.

“We stayed and we’re rebuilding. The state of Michigan isn’t helping us. Those people are elected by the public. They are supposed to be there to protect us,” Hamann said.

Mark Callen, an Edenville resident, business owner, and flood victim, said the state hasn’t done anything to help.

“Deny, deny, deny. Taxes are going up and everything is climbing, climbing, climbing. And we’re still stuck with the burden of the payments and have to move on and move forward,” Callen said.

Johnson said the case hasn’t gone anywhere because of governmental immunity.

“In three years there’s been two different appeals on an issue that the state claims is barred by governmental immunity when it clearly is not,” Johnson said.

The mass tort lawsuit, which allows property owners to be evaluated and compensated for damages, claims the Edenville and Sanford Dams failed during heavy rain due to owner negligence.

Stay with TV5 for continuing coverage on the lawsuit.

