The Bread Gal holds ribbon-cutting ceremony

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A ribbon-cutting was held in Saginaw for the opening of an artisan bakery.

Last November, award-winning pastry chef Maria Austin bought The Bread Guy and turned it into The Bread Gal, located on Hancock Street in Saginaw.

The first 100 customers on Wednesday, May 17 were gifted treat bags. The menu rotates daily and includes freshly baked bread and pastries.

“We’re a bread and pastry shop. We make everything from scratch daily. Super small space here, you’ll be surprised how many little things come out of here,” Austin said.

On Thursday, May 18, the menu will include jalapeno-cheddar and “the Oracle”, a sourdough made of spent-grain from Oracle Brewing Company and honey.

The Bread Gal is open Wednesday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

