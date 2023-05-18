Child advocacy center holds annual benefit

MIDLAND CO., Mich. (WNEM) - The Safe and Sound Child Advocacy Center hosted its annual Art + Advocacy benefit on Wednesday night.

The event was held at the Midland Center for the Arts. It featured an auction and chances at winning packages, all in the name of preventing child abuse.

“This is our biggest fundraiser of the year. It helps raise crucial funds for our child abuse prevention and intervention services we provide for Midland County,” said Elisha Call, a forensic interviewer.

Wednesday’s benefit marked the event’s 10th year.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.