Flint City Council called out for ‘attitude’ issues

Flint City Council members received a warning about their attitudes at Wednesday's meeting.
By WNEM Digital
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
“It needs to die down as quickly as possible. This city is on the precipice of a major uproar,” said William Harris, vice-chair of the city’s Ethics and Accountability Board.

Harris noted the previous two meetings have fallen into disarray because of personality clashes, and he implored members to tone down the rhetoric for the sake of the city.

”Personalities, leave ‘em at the door. Attitudes, leave ‘em at the door. If you’re going to chair a meeting, be neutral and leave personalities aside. We are tired. All it takes is one wrong act, and you’re looking at a citywide catastrophe,” Harris said.

He was preceded by a resident calling on the city council to put aside their differences and approve raises for police and firefighters.

