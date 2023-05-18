Frosty start Thursday, but warming back up!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Wednesday was a cooler day, yet in the sun, it didn’t feel too bad at times! We’ll see temperatures warming back up to average again today, but this is after a frosty and cold start. This has led to Frost Advisories until 7 AM this morning. Fortunately this is the last morning this week where we have to worry about frost. Warming overnight lows will carry us through the rest of the week.

A needed rainfall is on the way for Friday. While still not expected to be a lot, we have seen totals shifting upwards slightly. Rain could be around both Friday and Saturday, though the majority falls tomorrow.

Today

It’s definitely a cold morning with temperatures diving down to the lower 30s! Have your jacket heading out to the bus stops, but you won’t need to have it for the trip back home. We’ll warm to about 56 by noon today, then up to around 70 for our high temperatures for the majority of the area. Wind speeds will be at 5 to 10 mph from the south southeast.

Thursday gets back closer to 70 degrees! (WNEM)

Skies are expected to be mostly sunny with a little haze. That haze will be from leftover wildfire smoke still hovering over the Great Lakes. Those wildfires are in Canada.

Tonight

Increasing cloud coverage takes us through the overnight but fortunately, this will help us to avoid any frost! Lows will fall to around 47 degrees with a south wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Thursday night falls into the middle to upper 40s. (WNEM)

Friday

A cold front incoming will bring rain to our area, it could start as early as 8 AM for places like Clare and Houghton Lake.

Rain could start as early as 8 AM, but only for Houghton Lake and Clare. (WNEM)

The rain will progress eastward through the daytime, closer to the Tri-Cities at noon then into the Thumb and Flint during the early and mid-afternoon hours. Storms are not expected, nor is any heavy rain, most of this will be light or steady.

Rain will continue to progress eastward on Friday. (WNEM)

Wind speeds will pick up slightly along the cold front, getting closer to 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 20 mph. The wind direction will make a shift from the southwest to the northwest. Temperatures will be limited due to the timing of the cold front, we’ll only make our way to the lower 70s in the Tri-Cities and Flint. Up north, you’ll likely only reach into the middle 60s.

Friday will see a temperature split due to the timing of the cold front. (WNEM)

Weekend Outlook

Some showers may be able linger or re-fire over the Huron Shoreline and the Eastern Thumb on Saturday, despite this, the majority of rain between Friday and Saturday will fall on the former day. Rain totals have been trending upwards a little bit, now we could land closer to 0.25″ to 0.5″. The higher end of that range would be farther east, so totals near 0.25″ will be more common across the rest of the area.

Rain totals for Friday and Saturday have been trending up, they're closer to 0.25" to 0.5" now. (WNEM)

Otherwise, Saturday will be variably cloudy with a high of 67 degrees. Saturday night falls to 47 degrees, before rising back to 75 degrees on Sunday! Sunday will be partly to mostly sunny and all-in-all, a pleasant day!

