Genesee Co. man wins $2M on scratch-off ticket

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A Genesee County man won $2 million on a scratch-off ticket.

The 56-year-old man, who chose to remain anonymous, won the money playing the Michigan Lottery’s Fortune instant game. He bought his winning ticket at the Beacon and Bridge Market, located at 3011 W. Thompson Road in Fenton.

“I always purchase tickets from the same retailer, but I was too late to the store one night and they were closed, so I went to a different retailer to purchase a ticket,” the player said. “I wanted to try one of the new tickets, so I decided on the Fortune game.”

He said he couldn’t believe it when he scratched the ticket and saw he won $2 million.

“I have been playing the lottery for a long time, so it feels amazing to win big. Winning this prize is truly life-changing,” he said.

He chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump sum of about $1.3 million. He plans to pay off his home and help his family with the money.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.