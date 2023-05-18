Get “The FRIENDS Experience” when it comes to Michigan

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (WNEM) - The popular 1990′s TV sitcom, “FRIENDS,” is coming to Michigan for an immersive fan experience.

“The FRIENDS Experience” is making a “pivot” to Auburn Hills and will open at Great Lakes Crossing Outlets beginning Friday, June 30. Tickets for “The One Near Detroit” will go on sale at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, May 24. Visit the FRIENDS experience website for tickets.

The can’t miss exhibit for any FRIENDS fan will allow you to explore recreated sets, like Monica and Rachel’s kitchen and Central Perk. There will also be a large selection of props and costumes from the show, bringing you a step closer to your favorite characters.

Shop exclusive merchandise from Central Perk mugs to Crap Bags and bring home your own Hugsy. You can also shop online right now for your FRIENDS fix.

The exhibit will be open until September 24. Time slots are available every 30 minutes and tickets are $27. The exhibit is open Wednesdays through Sundays, with options for guided group tickets on Saturdays and Sundays.

