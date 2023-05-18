Linden esports team wins second state title

LINDEN, Mich. (WNEM) - The Linden High School esports team won their second state title this past Saturday.

The three-man team added the win to their Motor City Rival Tournament Championship.

“Esports is a great community for our students and our coaches. Everybody that I’ve come in contact with has been a great help in getting us started with our program, continuing with our program. They’ve been very supportive,” said Sherri St. Clair, the Linden esports coach.

The team won in the Rocket League but is known to play other games such as Overwatch and Super Smash Bros.

