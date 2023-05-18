Mega-site could be coming to Mundy Twp

MUNDY TWP., Mich. (WNEM) - A mega-site might be coming to Mundy Township, and the potential project could electrify the local economy.

“We’re aware of an interest in the area, from private development perspectives, specifically a project being worked on by the Flint and Genesee Economic Alliance in conjunction with the Michigan Development Corporation,” said Mundy Township Manager Chad Young.

Young spoke about what may eventually be a mega-site coming to the area southwest of Bishop International Airport.

“It’s roughly three square miles from Jennings Road west, north of Hill, over to Elms, northern boundary being Maple Road,” Young said.

He said nothing is imminent.

“The information that we know right now is the state is targeting trying to recruit users, manufacturers in the semiconductor and electric vehicle industry,” Young said.

Young said Mundy Township officials are looking forward to learning more about what a prospective project might be and the potential benefits that could come with it.

“We’re a community of 15,035 square miles. We’ve got a good mixed-use space between commercial, industrial, residential, and agricultural. And we would be excited for the potential for any development in the community. But we’re also cognizant of the concerns of our existing residents and users. And try to balance that with any sort of proposed development that we might have,” Young said.

Young said any Mundy Township residents with questions or concerns are encouraged to attend regular board meetings. There is also an open house on Wednesday, May 31 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mundy Township Hall.

