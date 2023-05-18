Michigan legislators form energy task force in response to recent severe weather

(MGN, Max Pixel)
By WILX News 10
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - In response to several severe weather events that rattled the state of Michigan earlier this year, state legislators are taking action.

State legislators announced Thursday they have created a package of reforms. These reforms will support customer protection, promote affordable access to energy and infrastructure dependability.

The severe storms across Michigan earlier this year left hundreds of thousands of households without power for weeks. This led to holding utility companies accountable.

State representative Helena Scott held the press conference at the Capitol to announce details on the Energy Reliability, Resilience and Accountability Task Force.

“Well, what I can say is we all want to see expansion in the grid. As we saw with the power outages, it can’t handle it,” said Scott. “And if we are going to move to more clean, reliable infrastructure, we need to have something that’s going to really be able to handle that.”

The task force will also have a listening tour as part of the ongoing efforts.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nessel warns residents about imposter scams
Flint Area Narcotics Group (FANG) badge.
Alleged high-level drug trafficker arrested in Flint
Imani Harris-Rutherford
Man charged after stomping on sleeping man’s head
Former Genesee County Clerk John Gleason
Former Genesee Co. Clerk facing 10 criminal charges
Traffic in Bay County.
MDOT speaks on Bay Co. traffic jams

Latest News

Flooding from the 2020 dam breaks in Sanford.
Attorneys, victims seek accountability after 2020 flood
TV news update: Thursday afternoon, May 18
Money generic
Organizations encouraged to apply for funding to help at-risk residents find employment
Fashion Square Mall
Fashion Square Mall security cut 16-year-old with knife, police say