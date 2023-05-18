Michigan unemployment rate drops in April

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - According to data released Thursday, Michigan’s unemployment rate dropped to 3.8 percent during April 2023.

According to the data released by the Department of Technology, Management & Budget (DTMB), employment in the state rose by 30,000, while unemployment decreased by 14.000. Michigan’s labor force increased by 18,000 over the month.

The national unemployment rate fell to 3.4 percent during April. Michigan’s April jobless rate was 0.4 percentage points above the U.S. rate. The national and statewide unemployment rates both demonstrated a rate reduction of two-tenths of a percentage point over the year.

According to DTMB, Michigan’s April employment level of 4,682,000 was the largest employment total seen in the state since March 2020—which was 4,731,000.

Although Michigan’s April 2023 rate of 3.8 percent matched its February 2020 pre-pandemic rate, the statewide labor force in April 2023 remained 72,000 below its February 2020 level.

The statewide workforce advanced by 0.5 percent over the year, while the national workforce rose by 1.7 percent since April 2022.

The April statewide labor force participation rate rose by three-tenths of a percentage point to 60.2 percent over the month, while Michigan’s employment-population ratio increased by 0.3 percentage points to 57.8 percent.

