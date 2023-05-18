Rain returns Friday, but not nearly enough for most

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Although it’s been a nice day, it’s been another smoky day around the TV5 viewing area.

While blue sky hasn’t been a complete stranger, we have seen haze at times and it looks like it’s taking more of a hold this afternoon. Our temperatures have responded nicely from a chilly start this morning, and most of the area is in the pleasant 60s this afternoon.

We could use some rain, and our next chance returns tomorrow! But don’t get your hopes up for a rain that will solve our fire weather issues for a long period of time.

This Evening & Overnight

Skies will remain clear initially this evening, however the haze will likely continue. But at least for any after school and after work plans, you shouldn’t have to worry about any wet weather. Temperatures will be in the 60s through about sunset or so, before dropping into the 40s for overnight lows.

Low temperatures will drop to the 40s tonight. (WNEM)

Winds will be southerly tonight around 5 to 15 miles per hour, remaining a bit more active as our next system approaches from the west. We aren’t expecting rain overnight, but clouds will be on the increase into Friday morning.

Friday

Rain should mostly hold off until after the bus stops and AM commutes. (WNEM)

Rain is expected to return to the area on Friday as a cold front approaches from the west. Our current thinking is this round of rain arrives in our western counties around 7-9 AM and will push east through the morning, arriving in the Thumb around lunchtime and onward.

Showers passing through the area around noon Friday. (WNEM)

The chance for rain will exist into the evening, especially in areas farther to the east, though some occasional breaks are possible. No severe weather is expected, but some rumbles of thunder look possible. If we can manage a delay in the rain a bit and thunderstorms are allowed some additional energy before they develop, some small hail doesn’t appear to be off the table.

Rain should be much more isolated in the evening than during the earlier parts of the day. (WNEM)

Rainfall amounts will generally fall between 0.10″ and 0.50″. The heavier amounts are most likely farther to the east. As always, locally higher rainfall amounts may be possible in thunderstorms.

A mix of 60s and 70s is expected on Friday. (WNEM)

Highs on Friday will have a wide range due to the passing cold front. Areas to the east will be in the 70s where the front passes through last, while those to the west will top out in the 60s.

Winds on Fridat will start southerly or southwesterly, and finish westerly or west northwesterly. They should range from 5 to 15 miles per hour, with occasional gusts near 20 to 30 miles per hour.

