Saginaw Police warn residents of jury duty phone scam

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Saginaw Police are warning residents about scam phone calls impersonating law enforcement, regarding missing jury duty Saginaw Police said.

Police said impersonators refer to the community member by name, tell them that the call is being recorded, and say they have missed a court appearance for jury duty.

According to police, the caller demands the resident send money or a warrant will be issued for their arrest. The callers could be using a real name of a law enforcement agent to gain the trust of the victim, according to police.

Police remind residents that the department does not call individuals requesting or demanding money under any circumstance or call community members seeking payment for outstanding traffic citations or warrants

Police share the following tips to avoid becoming a victim of this scam:

Never give personal information out;

Be suspicious of callers who demand immediate payment;

Stay private; and

Remember anyone who has the number on a prepaid card has access to the funds associated with the card.

If you receive a similar call, disconnect without providing any information or taking any instructions from the caller and contact your local law enforcement agency.

