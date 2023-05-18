Saginaw Twp police, 2 residents recognized at annual awards

22 police officers and two residents were recognized.
By Julianna Metdepenningen
Published: May. 18, 2023 at 8:17 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Officers with the Saginaw Township Police Department were honored during the annual awards presentation Wednesday night.

On May 17, 22 officers and two residents were acknowledged at Heritage High School for their ability to bring light and their dedication to their community.

“This is just a small glimpse of what our officers do day in and day out. To be able to recognize them and to be able to bring to light the dedication they have to this community is well worth the effort to hold this ceremony tonight,” Saginaw Township Police Chief Scott Malace said.

Charles Gibson was named Officer of the Year.

