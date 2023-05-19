2-year-old safe after wild ride

Flint Police responded to a call of a reported stolen vehicle/kidnapping.
By Hannah Mose
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) – A woman in Flint had her car taken while her 2-year-old was in the backseat, according to the Flint Police Department.

On Friday, May 19, the Flint Police Department responded to a call about a stolen vehicle and kidnapping.

Police said a mother reported that on the 2100 block of South Dort Highway, she stepped out of her vehicle for a moment and saw someone driving her vehicle away with her 2-year-old child still in the backseat.

The mother called 911 and started pursuing her car with her friend’s car, updating 911 dispatchers of the suspect’s location, police said.

Flint police said they were able to catch up to the mother’s vehicle on northbound I-475, just north of Carpenter Road, adding that the driver of the vehicle stopped for police.

Police said they discovered the driver was a repossession agent, and he didn’t know there was a child in the backseat and had not checked before driving away.

Police said the child was unharmed and was safely returned to the mother.

