Local group bringing mental health services to Genesee Co. jail

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A local group was bringing mental health services to the Genesee County Jail on Friday with the help of a special guest.

In recognition of Mental Health Action Day, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced a partnership with the Crim Fitness Foundation, saying it will improve services and resources for correctional officers and inmates.

Joining the team was Dee Dee Taylor, the sister of Breonna Taylor who was killed by police in Louisville Kentucky during a no-knock warrant.

“What I do is bridge the gap between community and law enforcement and impacted citizens. Today, this is just the first step to doing what we all want to do here and that’s heal and mend our communities,” Taylor said.

Swanson said the jail held workshops on Friday with a crisis intervention team along with a holistic nutritionist.

The event was sponsored by MTV.

