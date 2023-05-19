Local group bringing mental health services to Genesee Co. jail

A local group was bringing mental health services to the Genesee County Jail on Friday with the help of a special guest.
By WNEM Digital
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 6:02 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GENESEE CO., Mich. (WNEM) - A local group was bringing mental health services to the Genesee County Jail on Friday with the help of a special guest.

In recognition of Mental Health Action Day, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson announced a partnership with the Crim Fitness Foundation, saying it will improve services and resources for correctional officers and inmates.

Joining the team was Dee Dee Taylor, the sister of Breonna Taylor who was killed by police in Louisville Kentucky during a no-knock warrant.

“What I do is bridge the gap between community and law enforcement and impacted citizens. Today, this is just the first step to doing what we all want to do here and that’s heal and mend our communities,” Taylor said.

Swanson said the jail held workshops on Friday with a crisis intervention team along with a holistic nutritionist.

The event was sponsored by MTV.

Read next:
Tropical Smoothie comes to Burton
Tropical Smoothie's grand opening in Burton.
Arrest made related to puppy discarded in garbage truck
A 2-week-old puppy was pulled from the back of a garbage truck in Flint after it was left in a...
Flint mayor gives update on lead line replacement project
The effort to replace lead service lines in the city of Flint is still ongoing.
2-year-old safe after wild ride
Flint Police responded to a call of a reported stolen vehicle/kidnapping.

Subscribe to the TV5 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every day.

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Genesee County man won $2 million on a scratch-off ticket.
Genesee Co. man wins $2M on scratch-off ticket
A dancing mail carrier is delivering smiles to a neighborhood in Bay City.
WATCH: Dancing mail carrier delivers smiles to Bay City neighborhood
Nessel warns residents about imposter scams
Imani Harris-Rutherford
Man charged after stomping on sleeping man’s head
Fashion Square Mall
Fashion Square Mall security cut 16-year-old with knife, police say

Latest News

Casey Kidd
Sheriff searching for man in disturbing animal abuse case
Sheriff searching for man in disturbing animal abuse case
Local group bringing mental health services to Genesee Co. jail
Tropical Smoothie's grand opening in Burton.
Tropical Smoothie comes to Burton