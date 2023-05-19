Man arrested for AirDropping nudes to strangers, police say

Staijeck Helm was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, police said.
Staijeck Helm was arrested and charged with indecent exposure, police said.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man in Oklahoma was arrested after he AirDropped nude photos of himself to strangers, police said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers were called to an apartment complex on May 1 for reports of indecent exposure.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they spoke with employees who said Staijeck Helm had come to the complex to apply for an apartment.

While Helm was sitting at the computer filling out the application, the apartment employees said they received two AirDrop notifications that an unknown iPhone was attempting to send them photos.

Curious as to what the contents were, the employees accepted the AirDrop requests and opened the photos. Police said the employees said they received photos of Helm fully naked in front of a mirror, along with a second photo of his genitals.

Helm was arrested and charged with indecent exposure.

Tulsa police are reminding the public that as a precaution, iPhone users should adjust their AirDrop settings to only allowing photos to be sent and received from known contacts only.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Genesee County man won $2 million on a scratch-off ticket.
Genesee Co. man wins $2M on scratch-off ticket
A dancing mail carrier is delivering smiles to a neighborhood in Bay City.
WATCH: Dancing mail carrier delivers smiles to Bay City neighborhood
Nessel warns residents about imposter scams
Imani Harris-Rutherford
Man charged after stomping on sleeping man’s head
Fashion Square Mall
Fashion Square Mall security cut 16-year-old with knife, police say

Latest News

Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Police body camera footage shows Puerto Rican man denied rental car for not having a passport
Casey Kidd
Sheriff searching for man in disturbing animal abuse case
Sheriff searching for man in disturbing animal abuse case
Local group bringing mental health services to Genesee Co. jail
Local group bringing mental health services to Genesee Co. jail