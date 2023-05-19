Midland spray parks open early for the season

Splash park in Midland.
Splash park in Midland.
By Emily Brown
Published: May. 19, 2023 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Mich. (WNEM) - Spray parks are now open in Midland due to early, unseasonably warm weather.

The city of Midland Parks and Recreation has opened the Gerstacker and Longview spray parks, which will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

The Gerstacker Spray Park, located at 100 Ashman St. near the Tridge, features waterspouts for families looking to “splish-splash the day away” on warm days. Water sprays from the ground and is perfect for splashing and playing.

The Longview Spray Park, located at 401 Lemke St. near the intersection of Bay City Road and Waldo Avenue, features dumping buckets and spouts of water for kids of all ages.

For safety reasons, Midland Parks and Recreation recommends water shoes be worn in all water play areas.

For questions and further information, contact the Parks and Recreation Office at 989-837-6930 or email.

Information on city parks and recreation programs can be found on its website.

