Rain showers Friday, some linger tomorrow but a mostly dry weekend!

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A cold front moving in today brings the next chance of rain showers to Mid-Michigan. This is a needed rain with how dry we’ve been recently! Showers won’t be around all day, though the majority of rainfall lands during the PM hours. Past some lingering showers on Saturday, it’s a mostly dry weekend with the warmer temperatures on Sunday. Next week, that’s also looking warmer, take a look in the full TV5 First Alert 7-Day Forecast!

Today

Although the rain is only about 100 miles away as of the 5 AM hour, it will still take some time for it actually arrive here. Additionally, bus stops will stay dry because late-morning arrival of the rain. We’ll begin to see those showers closer to 9 AM in Houghton Lake, Clare, and West Branch.

Friday morning could see rain starting around 9 AM in Houghton Lake. (WNEM)

Into the afternoon we’ll see more rain showers starting to pass over the Tri-Cities, the Thumb, and the Flint area. Rain shouldn’t last for more than 6 hours in any given spot. Although some spotty heavy showers or t-storms are possible, the majority of rain will be light to steady. We’ll also keep an eye out for the Au Gres and Tawas areas this afternoon, at this time of year and cases like this, we sometimes see thunderstorms popping up from the downsloping effect. These storms can sometimes bring pea-sized hail too, but nothing severe is expected today.

Friday afternoon sees rain continuing to move east. (WNEM)

Highs today will be varied due to the timing of the cold front. In Flint, you’ll still reach the lower 70s while the Tri-Cities only breaks into the upper 60s. Houghton Lake and surrounding areas should only get up to around 60-63 degrees today. The wind will be southwesterly to start today, then turn northwesterly behind the cold front. Speeds will be from 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Friday will see varied temperatures due to the timing of the cold front. (WNEM)

Tonight

Behind the cold front there will be a brief clearing in the skies, but more clouds will return quickly before sunrise. Some showers will try to linger in our eastern counties tonight and tomorrow morning. Lows overnight will fall to around 46 degrees with a northwest wind from 5 to 10 mph. There’s no worry of any frost!

Weekend Outlook

Past the lingering showers in our eastern counties on Saturday morning, the rest of the weekend is dry! We’ll begin to see decreasing cloud coverage on Saturday afternoon, which should actually give way to a decent amount of sun!

Saturday sees showers lingering east in the morning. (WNEM)

Rain totals when everything wraps up on Saturday will be around 0.1″ to 0.5″. The highest totals will be east while the lowest totals will be around Houghton Lake, Clare, Gladwin, and West Branch. It’s still not enough to overcome our deficits, but at least it’s something!

Totals will range from 0.1" to 0.5". (WNEM)

Because of the late-day sun, temperatures will be able to rebound to some extent, rising from the 55 degrees at noon back to around 66 degrees. Wind speeds will continue at 10 to 15 mph, gusting to 20 mph, from the northwest.

Sunday’s temperatures will be warmer with a high of 74 degrees and partly to mostly sunny skies. This is after falling to 47 degrees on Saturday night. Wind speeds will hold at 10 to 15 mph with 20 mph gusts, but the wind direction shifts to the northeast during the afternoon. We hope you have a wonderful weekend!

Sunday will be warmer than Saturday. (WNEM)

