Sheriff searching for man in disturbing animal abuse case

Warning: details in this article may be considered graphic.

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - A man who is considered dangerous has a warrant out for his arrest in relation to a disturbing animal abuse case, Genesee County Sheriff Chris Swanson said.

The sheriff’s office said they are searching for Casey Kidd, 29, during a press conference on Friday, May 19. He has a warrant out for his arrest for one count of abandoning animals, a four to 10 year sentence, according to Swanson. He has a criminal history of home invasion, dangerous drugs, and many assaults.

Three weeks ago, someone reported there were dogs chained up in the back yard of a residence, Swanson said.

During the investigation, the sheriff’s office found eight dogs chained up so tightly that they could not move, Swanson said, adding they also found six dogs starved to death and rotting. He also said due to the injuries and scars found on them, they believe these dogs were used in a potential dog fighting ring.

The eight dogs that found alive were emaciated and “virtually starved to death” are now walking around and doing well, Swanson said.

Two of those dogs were microchipped. One dog, found in Burton, is a Boston terrier named Stella who was reunited with her family after being missing for three weeks.

According to Sgt. Jason White, with the sheriff’s office, the family was overwhelmed with joy. They were searching for their pet and contacted animal control daily.

Shortly after the press conference on Friday, the sheriff’s office reunited the other microchipped dog with its family. They believe this dog was stolen from the east side of Flint, Swanson said.

Swanson said the dogs that were found dead were starved, rotting, and the carcasses were being eaten by the alive dogs.

“This is not only inhumane, but it’s immoral, unethical,” he said.

It’s important that those who abuse, torture, and kill animals are caught because statistics show that this kind of violence could lead to violence against people, according to Swanson.

“Violence equals violence, abuse equals abuse,” he said.

According to Swanson, six out of 10 mass shooters all abuse and torture animals before they kill humans. He added that seven out of 10 domestic situations also involve a threat against any animal in the house.

