Showers pass through this evening, mostly dry weekend ahead

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - It’s been awhile, but we’re finally seeing rain move through parts of Mid-Michigan again this afternoon!

These showers will be a bit of a nuisance for your early Friday evening plans, but considering how dry we’ve been, we definitely could use these showers. The bright side? We’ll get them out of the way mostly tonight, with only a few spotty showers on Saturday, and a dry end to the weekend on Sunday.

Track any rain this evening with our Interactive Radar!

This Evening & Overnight

Showers are mostly in the southeastern half of the viewing area of of 4:30 PM, with the cold front around the center of the Lower Peninsula. As this front moves east tonight, it will take the showers with it, so we should gradually dry out as the evening goes along. If you have any later evening plans, you may see things dry out in time.

The eastern Thumb and our northeastern areas north of Saginaw Bay will likely be the exception where showers will be a little slower to clear. After showers clear, we’ll have a brief period of clearing, before clouds start filling back in toward Saturday morning.

Low temperatures tonight are expected to drop into the 40s. (WNEM)

Temperatures will be in the 60s for the most part this evening, before falling to the 50s after sunset, and eventually landing in the 40s for overnight lows. Winds will be west northwesterly tonight around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

Saturday

A few more showers are possible on Saturday as the system pulls away from us. These showers will come in from the north and drop south through parts of the area, mostly during the morning hours, winding down quickly into the early afternoon in the eastern Thumb.

Scattered rain is expected early Saturday before drying out in the afternoon. (WNEM)

The best chance for showers on Saturday will be in areas around I-75 and to the east, with chances dropping off quite a bit to the west.

Highs on Saturday are expected to be in the 60s. (WNEM)

Skies will have a chance to clear in the afternoon and evening from west to east, which could give our temperatures a last-minute boost before the day is done. Highs on Saturday will land in the 60s for most areas, with some 50s possible near the lakeshore. Winds on Saturday will be around 10 to 15 miles per hour from the northwest.

Dry weather and clear skies take over into Saturday night, with lows dropping into the 40s.

Sunday

Sunday should be the more favorable day of the weekend for outdoor plans if you’re flexible, with mostly sunny skies expected through the day. Winds will start westerly and then turn northerly through the day, reaching around 5 to 15 miles per hour.

High temperatures on Sunday are expected to be much warmer. (WNEM)

Highs on Sunday will manage to climb back into the 70s under the sunshine, with humidity levels staying very low.

Dry weather continues into Sunday night with mostly clear skies, signaling what’s to come next week. It should be another prolonged stretch of dry weather, with temperatures in the 70s and 80s through the week. For a complete look, check out your TV5 First Alert 7-Day forecast!

Copyright 2023 WNEM. All rights reserved.