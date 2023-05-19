Tropical Smoothie comes to Burton

BURTON, Mich. (WNEM) - A brand new Tropical Smoothie location in Burton, near the Flint City limits, had its grand opening on Friday, May 19.

TV5 was told there was a line to get in Friday morning.

“It took us a couple months to get this location open but thankfully we were able to open it this morning at 9 a.m.” said Vice President of Operations Jessica Milliken. “We opened pretty strong. We gave away […] 50 customers got free smoothies for a year so that was great,” Milliken said.

The location on 910 Center Rd. was offering smoothies for $4.99 on its opening day.

Milliken said they run 22 stores and this is the first new location since COVID hit. She said the opening on Friday brought them back to life.

“We haven’t opened a store since 2020 so it’s been something we wanted to dig into and this is an area that our owner is very familiar with. This is kind of his hometown area, so it’s nice to kind of come back to his roots now and be here,” she said.

The shop closes at 9 p.m. Friday, so there’s still time to grab a smoothie.

