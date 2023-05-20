Clearing skies tonight giving way to a pleasant but hazy Sunday

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures made the climb into the lower and middle 60s for most of Mid-Michigan this afternoon, except for the Thumb where cool northwesterly breezes brought cooler air in from the Saginaw Bay, capping temperatures in the 50s. Rain showers and a good chuck of the cloud cover we had seen today, is already starting to move out of Mid-Michigan.

TONIGHT:

Gradually clearing skies will continue through the remainder of the evening hours as temperatures gradually begin to cool off as the sun sets. Overnight skies will remain clear with dry and pleasant conditions. Temperatures will fall into the middle 40s. Check out this evening’s First Alert hour-by-hour forecast:

TV5 First Alert | Saturday Evening Forecast Update (WNEM)

TOMORROW:

A much different forecast is in store for Sunday, starting out in the middle 40s during the morning with clear skies. Those clear skies remain for much of the day, with the typical summer-like afternoon cumulus clouds (the puffy cotton-candy ones!). Temperatures are expected to quickly warm into the lower and middle 70s by the middle and late afternoon giving way to a very pleasant Sunday. Expect dry conditions and calmer winds as well. Even though skies will be ‘sunny’ tomorrow, I expect that we bring more wildfire smoke into our skies tomorrow afternoon and evening, leading to the appearance of ‘cloudier’ or hazy skies. Check out tomorrow’s First Alert hour-by-hour forecast:

