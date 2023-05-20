A few showers and cooler today, warm and pleasant tomorrow.

TV5 First Alert Weather | Saturday Morning Forecast Update
Weather Forecaster Kyle Gillett has your Saturday morning forecast.
By Kyle Gillett
Published: May. 20, 2023 at 8:05 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Temperatures are starting out in the upper 40s and lower 50s across Mid-Michigan this morning, but winds have turned out of the northwest behind a cold front that brought us rain showers yesterday. Most of Mid-Michigan is dry at this time, but that will change, for some, by the morning later morning hours.

TODAY AND TONIGHT:

While some folks are starting out with clear conditions behind the cold front this morning, clouds from our northern counties will filter into the rest of Mid-Michigan over the coming hours as will a batch of light rain showers that currently exists across the northern lower-peninsula. By the later morning, these showers will filter into our northern counties, and possibly into the Tri-Cities. These showers are generally light, and will be off and on for a couple hours. Showers will gradually transition into the Thumb by around lunch time through the early afternoon.

For our western and southern Counties, an isolated shower or two will be possible, but overall showers should remain more to the north. I would expect most folks, if not everyone in our western and southern areas to remain dry today.

Showers will move out by Mid-afternoon for most areas outside of the Thumb with gradually clearing skies through the middle afternoon and evening hours, starting with our northwestern counties. Tonight, skies continue to clear out leaving us with pleasant conditions. Temperatures will fall into the middle 40s. Check out today’s hour-by-hour forecast:

TV5 First Alert Alert Weather | Saturday Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Alert Weather | Saturday Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Alert Weather | Saturday Forecast Update
TOMORROW:

A much different forecast is in store for Sunday, starting out in the middle 40s during the morning with clear skies. Those clear skies remain for much of the day, with the typical summer-like afternoon cumulus clouds (the puffy cotton-candy ones!). Temperatures are expected to quickly warm into the lower and middle 70s by the middle and late afternoon giving way to a very pleasant Sunday. Expect dry conditions and calmer winds as well.

TV5 First Alert Alert Weather | Saturday Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Alert Weather | Saturday Forecast Update
TV5 First Alert Alert Weather | Saturday Forecast Update
